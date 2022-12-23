US FY2023 defence budget emphasises investments in modernisation and procurements

After operating under temporary funding for over two months, the US Congress reached an agreement on the FY2023 defence budget and approved a $816.7 billion bill. The National Defense Authorization Act was signed into law by president Joe Biden on 23 December.

The fund is nearly $3.4 billion higher than the amount requested by the Pentagon, and comprised additional funds for the DoD and its services and agencies.

The appropriations act released by the US Senate on 20 December earmarked over $300 billion for procurement, research, development, test and evaluation efforts, which represents $27 billion more than the funds the Pentagon solicited.

The bill