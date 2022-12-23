US FY2023 defence budget emphasises investments in modernisation and procurements
After operating under temporary funding for over two months, the US Congress reached an agreement on the FY2023 defence budget and approved a $816.7 billion bill. The National Defense Authorization Act was signed into law by president Joe Biden on 23 December.
The fund is nearly $3.4 billion higher than the amount requested by the Pentagon, and comprised additional funds for the DoD and its services and agencies.
The appropriations act released by the US Senate on 20 December earmarked over $300 billion for procurement, research, development, test and evaluation efforts, which represents $27 billion more than the funds the Pentagon solicited.
More from Defence Notes
-
Japanese defence plans reflect a drastically changed security environment
Based on current numbers, the commitment to spend 2% of GDP on defence will see Japan rise to one of the world's biggest defence spenders.
-
Hanwha secures stake in Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering
Hanwha’s purchase of DSME caps off a year of success for the South Korean giant, which has gained ground in key international markets.
-
Russia to restructure military production and supply chain
Russia's Minister of Defence Sergei Shoigu revealed plans for 2023-2025 during the ministry's annual collegium session on 30 November.
-
How collaborative defence programmes can improve EU armies’ readiness
Member states of the European Defence Agency plan to deepen collaboration across development and acquisition programmes in the short term.
-
What Russia's defence budget means for the Ukraine conflict
Russia is increasing spending significantly compared to previous expectations, with some 9.4 trillion roubles allocated for 2023 across defence and national security.