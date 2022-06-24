US military seeks ways to avoid shortage of microelectronics

The US DoD has been increasing efforts to guarantee the supply of microelectronics (ME) to its main programmes of record.

The Defense Microelectronics Cross-Functional Team (DMCFT) released in June its ‘Microelectronics Vision’ paper addressing objectives and guidelines to minimise vulnerabilities, ensure long-term access to ME and reach a sustainable national ecosystem in this area.

The document points out that ‘ME are ubiquitous and essential to national and economic security’, and the DoD needs ‘guaranteed access to measurably secure ME’ that meets US current and future systems requirements.

Microelectronics are essential circuits and components for the production of electronic systems. Their