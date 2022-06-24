US military seeks ways to avoid shortage of microelectronics
The US DoD has been increasing efforts to guarantee the supply of microelectronics (ME) to its main programmes of record.
The Defense Microelectronics Cross-Functional Team (DMCFT) released in June its ‘Microelectronics Vision’ paper addressing objectives and guidelines to minimise vulnerabilities, ensure long-term access to ME and reach a sustainable national ecosystem in this area.
The document points out that ‘ME are ubiquitous and essential to national and economic security’, and the DoD needs ‘guaranteed access to measurably secure ME’ that meets US current and future systems requirements.
Microelectronics are essential circuits and components for the production of electronic systems. Their
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Defence Notes
-
US Government designates Northrop Grumman radar as AN/TPY-5(V)1
Northrop Grumman’s S-band radar system has been approved for use by the US military and international partners.
-
US approves AGM-88E2 missile sale to Australia
The US State Department has cleared a new AARGM anti-radiation missile sale for Australia.
-
Leonardo DRS and RADA join forces to take on force protection challenges
Leonardo DRS and RADA Electronic Industries have entered into an agreement to create a new combined company to deliver force protection solutions.
-
Eurosatory 2022: Eurenco and Aresia sign partnership for French unity
Eurenco and Aresia have signed an agreement to increase French airborne bomb production efficiency.