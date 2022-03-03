US postpones Minuteman III test launch in bid to ease nuclear tension

﻿Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile. (Photo: USAF)

The US decision to delay a test launch of the Minuteman III land-based strategic nuclear missile was taken to de-escalate tensions with Russia, after Vladimir Putin ordered a special alert of nuclear forces last week.

The tensions caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the recent special alert of Russian nuclear forces led the US DoD to delay the test launch scheduled for this week of the nuclear-capable Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

Currently, there is no rescheduled date for the ICBM test launch.

During a press conference on 3 March, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby claimed that the DoD decision is not ‘a step backwards in the US readiness’ but an effort to demonstrate that the US has ‘no intention in engaging in any actions that can be misunderstood or misconstrued'.

He explained: ‘We did not take this decision lightly, but instead, to demonstrate that we are a responsible nuclear power.'

The US expects to see Moscow reciprocate ‘by taking the temperature down on rhetoric about nuclear posture’ as ‘a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought’, Kirby added.

He noted that the 'special regime of combat duty' order for nuclear forces, given on 27 February by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, was a dangerous, irresponsible and unnecessary step, since ‘both the United States and Russia have long agreed that nuclear employment could have devastating consequences'.

Minuteman III is the most modern missile in the Minuteman family. (Photo: USAF)

The most modern missile in the Minuteman family, Minuteman III is a US land-based strategic nuclear missile that became operational in 1970. It will eventually be replaced by the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) developed by Northrop Grumman.

Minuteman III can travel at around 24,000km/h and reach a range of more than 9,650km. It carries more than one warhead in a Multiple Independently-targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) system.

Minuteman missiles use solid fuel, which allows the ICBM to be stored for long periods, requiring much less maintenance and fewer technicians than previous generations of liquid-fuelled missiles such as Titan and Atlas.

USAF Global Strike Command launched an unarmed Minuteman III ICBM equipped with a test re-entry vehicle from Vandenberg Space Force Base in August 2021.

In September 2021, Boeing was awarded a $1.62 billion IDIQ contract to repair missile guidance units on Minuteman III. Work on the sole-source contract from the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center will be carried out in Newark, Ohio, for completion by late September 2039.

In order to extend the lifespan of the Minuteman arsenal until the end of the 2030s, in April 2021, the USAF awarded Northrop Grumman a potential $2.3 billion deal for ICBM engineering sustainment services under the Propulsion Subsystem Support Contract 2.0.

On a background briefing on 2 March, a senior US defence official was questioned about the possibility of Russia using its nuclear arsenal.

He highlighted that the US did not identify any reason to reconsider its strategic deterrent posture for homeland security and the defence of its allies and partners.

The official also noted that the US is watching the Russian actions every day and has seen nothing that would give ‘less comfort'.