DoD plays it safe on air power spending

12th February 2020 - 09:51 GMT | by Tim Martin in London

The proposed US DoD FY2021 defence budget runs at a shortfall of $800 million for aircraft and associated systems compared to last year’s figures.

In total, $56.9 billion has been specifically requested for aircraft procurement, aircraft research and design, spares and support equipment.  

Unsurprisingly, the F-35 fifth-generation programme, the single-largest defence effort of its kind, tops air power spending with 79 of the platforms requested at a cost of $11.4 billion, a drop from the 98 originally called for in FY2020.

Breakdown of the aircraft by service sees 48 set to be produced for the USAF, ten for

