DoD urges more competition in call to shake up US defence industrial base

UK MoD Equipment Plan is affordable, but watchdog warns of risks
The National Audit Office has warned that the MoD’s 10-year Equipment Plan could be ‘over-optimistic’.
The DoD is eager to increase competition within the US defence industrial base (DIB), in order to
maintain the readiness of the armed forces, enhance the vendor base and make progress on acquisition and development programmes.
In a 15 February report called ‘State of Competition within the Defense Industrial Base’, the DoD described a substantial decrease in the number of manufacturers in major weapons system categories.
The report follows the guidelines of Executive Order 14036 on Promoting Competition in the American Economy, issued by President Joe Biden in July 2021. The Executive Order stated that ‘a fair, open, and competitive marketplace has long
Irish Ministers Simon Harris and Simon Coveney have announced ten research teams have been shortlisted for the defence innovation competition.
The latest UK action plan for better engagement with SMEs appears to be an attempt to build better relationships between the MoD, prime contractors and the defence supply chain — but how will theory translate into practice?
A400M missions over recent months included COVID-19 and HADR responses, and the evacuation effort from Afghanistan.
Taiwan is under severe threat from Chinese military action. What are some out-of-the-box measures that Taiwan and friends could take?
IAI expands on multi-layered approach to integrated air defence using Barak MX missile family, hinting at smart launcher function for better target acquisition; downplays reports of Moroccan acquisition.