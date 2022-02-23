To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

DoD urges more competition in call to shake up US defence industrial base

23rd February 2022 - 12:51 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

The number of US companies producing tactical missiles has fallen from 13 to just three over the last three decades. (Photo: US Army)

In its ‘State of Competition within the Defense Industrial Base’ report, the DoD warns that the trend of industry consolidation over the last three decades has created ‘a national security and economic risk to the nation’.

The DoD is eager to increase competition within the US defence industrial base (DIB), in order to 

maintain the readiness of the armed forces, enhance the vendor base and make progress on acquisition and development programmes.

In a 15 February report called ‘State of Competition within the Defense Industrial Base’, the DoD described a substantial decrease in the number of manufacturers in major weapons system categories.

The report follows the guidelines of Executive Order 14036 on Promoting Competition in the American Economy, issued by President Joe Biden in July 2021. The Executive Order stated that ‘a fair, open, and competitive marketplace has long

