DoD urges more competition in call to shake up US defence industrial base

The DoD is eager to increase competition within the US defence industrial base (DIB), in order to

maintain the readiness of the armed forces, enhance the vendor base and make progress on acquisition and development programmes.

In a 15 February report called ‘State of Competition within the Defense Industrial Base’, the DoD described a substantial decrease in the number of manufacturers in major weapons system categories.

The report follows the guidelines of Executive Order 14036 on Promoting Competition in the American Economy, issued by President Joe Biden in July 2021. The Executive Order stated that ‘a fair, open, and competitive marketplace has long