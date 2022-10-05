To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US awards sonobuoy contracts worth up to $5.1 billion

5th October 2022 - 12:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Sonobuoys being loaded into a P-3 Orion. (Photo: US Navy)

The US Navy has awarded contracts worth up to $5.1 billion for producing and delivering a range of sonobuoy types.

The firm-fixed-price modifications to previously awarded contracts have been placed with Lockheed Martin, Undersea Sensor Systems and Sparton De Leon Springs.

The modifications cover the delivery of a range of sonobuoys, including bathythermograph, passive, active/passive combo, multi-static source and multi-static receivers in support of training, peacetime operations, testing, and maintaining inventories to support major combat operations.

Work under the contract modifications is expected to be completed in September 2027.

In September, Sparton/USSI JV Erapsco was awarded a $181.88 million contract modification from Naval Air Systems Command for anti-submarine warfare sonobuoys.

Under the award, up to 100,000 additional AN/SSQ-53, 16,000 AN/SSQ-101, and 10,000 AN/SSQ-62 sonobuoys will be supplied to the service.

