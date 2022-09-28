To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Navy orders more anti-submarine warfare sonobuoys from Erapsco

28th September 2022 - 15:24 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

﻿Sonobuoys being loaded onto a USN P-3C Orion. (Photo: USN/Petty Officer 2nd Class Julian Moorefield)

Up to 100,000 additional AN/SSQ-53, 16,000 AN/SSQ-101 and 10,000 AN/SSQ-62 sonobuoys will be supplied to the USN.

Sparton/USSI JV Erapsco has been awarded a $181.88 million contract modification from Naval Air Systems Command for anti-submarine warfare sonobuoys.

‘This modification adds scope and increases the contract ceiling for the production of an additional 100,000 AN/SSQ-53, 16,000 AN/SSQ-101, and 10,000 AN/SSQ-62 production sonobuoys in support of annual training, peacetime operations and testing expenditures, and maintaining sufficient inventory to support the execution of major combat operations determined by the Naval Munitions Requirements Process for the [US] Navy and Foreign Military Sales customers,’ the DoD revealed on 27 September.

Work will be performed in De Leon Spring, Florida (54%); and Columbia City, Indiana (46%), and is expected to be completed in September 2025.

