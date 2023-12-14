US awaits parliamentary approval to access Swedish military bases

Sweden and the US are awaiting the approval of the Swedish Parliament (Riksdag) to implement a recently signed defence cooperation agreement (DCA) which would allow for the Pentagon to access 17 Swedish military bases and preposition stocks, as well as conduct operations in the Scandinavian country.

Under the agreement, US personnel, including military and civilian staff, their families and suppliers in Sweden will be subject to US jurisdiction.

Maj Genl Johan Pekkari, chief of the Swedish Armed Forces Strategy Command, stressed that the DCA does not necessarily mean that the US troops will be present at all 17 locations.

‘The agreement is designed