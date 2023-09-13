US Army seeks innovative new battlefield roles for drones
Drones have been providing a crucial capability to succeed in tomorrow’s warfare. To better exploit their potential, the US Army has been evaluating new use applications. The service has recently tested deployment of UAS to identify casualties on the battlefield and in disaster response scenarios.
As part of the Vision and Intelligence Systems for Medical Teaming Applications (VISTA) project, the trials conducted during the Northern Strike 2023 exercise, held in Michigan, involved the use of small UAS (sUAS) to assess from the sky the vital signs of simulated wounded soldiers on the ground.
Speaking to Shephard, a spokesperson
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Defence Notes
-
DSEI 2023: Avon Protection unveils new CBRN and military diving concepts
Avon Protection is introducing new concepts in CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear) protective equipment and military diving technologies at DSEI 2023.
-
DSEI 2023: Will UK defence be 'on pause' until the next general election?
The 2023 edition of DSEI will be the last to be held during the current UK Parliament. With an election due within 16 months, is this the ‘end of term’ for the current government, and what are the prospects for the MoD and British defence more widely?
-
Poland announces multi-million acquisitions to boost air and missile defence capacities
As part of the second phase of the WISŁA air defence programme, Poland will procure PAC-3 MSE missiles, 48 Patriot launchers and 12 LTAMDS sensors.
-
The Imperative of Collaborative Innovation in European Defence (Opinion)
The dynamics of global defence are shifting, and isolated endeavours are increasingly giving way to collaborative innovation, joint ventures, and partnerships. Steve Griessel, CEO of Paramount, argues that as Europe navigates its defence priorities, the pressing question is not what we must create but with whom we must join hands.
-
How Brazil will invest over $10 billion in new defence programmes
A special fund of $10 billion will cover Brazil's acquisition of combat vehicles, aircraft and helicopters, building new warships and submarines and modernisation of legacy systems.
-
Is the Pentagon ready to confront biological threats?
The Pentagon recently released its Biodefense Posture Review and has also requested over $1 billion in its FY2024 budget proposal to fund capabilities and readiness to face chemical and biological threats.