To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Army seeks innovative new battlefield roles for drones

13th September 2023 - 13:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

Soldiers of the 294th Medical Company transport a simulated triage patient during Exercise Northern Strike 2023. (Photo: US Army)

The US Army recently tested deployment of UAS to identify casualties on the battlefield and in disaster response scenarios. Drones were used to assess the vital signs of wounded soldiers from the sky.

Drones have been providing a crucial capability to succeed in tomorrow’s warfare. To better exploit their potential, the US Army has been evaluating new use applications. The service has recently tested deployment of UAS to identify casualties on the battlefield and in disaster response scenarios.

As part of the Vision and Intelligence Systems for Medical Teaming Applications (VISTA) project, the trials conducted during the Northern Strike 2023 exercise, held in Michigan, involved the use of small UAS (sUAS) to assess from the sky the vital signs of simulated wounded soldiers on the ground.

Speaking to Shephard, a spokesperson

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us