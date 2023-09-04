Challenges and innovations: Russia struggles to counter Ukraine's dominance in drone warfare
Russia's armed forces (RuAF) and civilian drone manufacturers are struggling to counter Ukraine’s anti-drone teams, as well as tackle standardisation of UAS production and use within the RuAF, according to a series of lectures given at the Dronnitsa event held from 25-27 August at the Novgorod Technical School.
One speaker emphasised that Ukraine is already fielding drone-specific units and is capable of outnumbering Russian drones ten to one.
He noted that formations equipped entirely with drones should be used to reinforce struggling sections of the front line. For example, 24 quadcopters could deliver 576 30mm VOG grenades in a single flight,
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
Integer Technologies completes at-sea testing of UUV digital twin prototype
Integer Technologies has successfully completed at-sea testing of its UUV digital twin prototype, a DARPA SBIR Phase 2 project, aiming to improve undersea communication and decision-making for UUV missions.
-
Leidos to manage US Navy uncrewed surface vessels under $95 million deal
Leidos has won a $95 million contract from the USN to manage and maintain the Overlord and Medium USVs, an effort which will accelerate the integration of autonomous vessel capabilities.
-
Hensoldt advances detect-and-avoid radar for UAV collision warning
Hensoldt has outlined progress in developing a detect-and-avoid (DAA) radar as part of a collision warning system, aiming to safely integrate UAVs into controlled airspace, particularly as part of the Eurodrone project.
-
Updated: Türkiye unveils Ulaq Kama, an armed expendable USV
Ares Shipyard and Meteksan Defence showcase Ulaq Kama, an armed expendable USV featuring explosive payload and ISR capabilities. The vessel's swift production hints at its potential role in asymmetric warfare, with graphics resembling Ukrainian systems.
-
New UMS Skeldar V-200 UAV console unveiled
MilDef and UMS Skeldar have introduced a bespoke console for V-200 UAVs, enhancing workspace and ergonomics for operators.
-
ESEN Gördes demonstrates S-100 UAS navigation system
The ESEN GöRDES vision based navigation system was successfully demonstrated on the Schiebel Camcopter S-100 UAS, showcasing its capability to operate in GPS-denied environments and offering a jam and spoofing resilient platform.