Challenges and innovations: Russia struggles to counter Ukraine's dominance in drone warfare

Russia's armed forces (RuAF) and civilian drone manufacturers are struggling to counter Ukraine’s anti-drone teams, as well as tackle standardisation of UAS production and use within the RuAF, according to a series of lectures given at the Dronnitsa event held from 25-27 August at the Novgorod Technical School.

One speaker emphasised that Ukraine is already fielding drone-specific units and is capable of outnumbering Russian drones ten to one.

He noted that formations equipped entirely with drones should be used to reinforce struggling sections of the front line. For example, 24 quadcopters could deliver 576 30mm VOG grenades in a single flight,