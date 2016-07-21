US approves SM-2 Block IIIB sale to Japan
The US State Department has made a determination approving a potential foreign military sale of Standard Missile-2 (SM-2) Block IIIB missiles, equipment, and support to Japan for an estimated $821 million, it was announced on 19 July.
Japan has requested 246 SM-2 Block IIIB vertical launching tactical all-up rounds, and Mk 13 Mod 0 vertical launching system canisters. It has also requested operator manuals and technical documentation, and US government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services.
Japan currently operates four Kongo-class and two Atago-class destroyers equipped with the Aegis combat system and SM-2 Block IIIA/IIIB missiles; and is also building two more destroyers with the Aegis systems. The requested SM-2 Block IIIB missiles would be used on these two new destroyers and to supplement Japan's missile inventory.
The SM-2 Block IIIB missiles, together with the Aegis system, provide area defence capabilities to these Japanese destroyers over critical Western Pacific and East Asian air and sea-lines of communication. Japan already has two Intermediate-Level Maintenance Facilities that can maintain the SM-2 missiles.
More from Defence Notes
-
MBDA opens missile engineering centre in Abu Dhabi to develop smart weapons
MBDA has inaugurated a missile engineering centre in the United Arab Emirates, jointly staff by personnel from the company and Tawazun Technology Innovation.
-
What's new in the updated version of the US Marines Force Design 2030
The most recent Force Design 2030 document introduces adjustments in terms of capabilities, doctrine, structure and training focusing on improving readiness.
-
Updated US Marine Corps Force Design 2030 highlights need for novel capabilities
The USMC is seeking air-launched swarming munitions as well as multi-domain reconnaissance and C2 systems to boost its frontline force.
-
How commercial technologies are helping the Pentagon combat cyber threats
The DoD is focused on the use of AI, ML and trusted commercial autonomy as well as cyber and telecom solutions to be combined with the government’s assets.
-
Why the Arctic could be Russia’s next target
Moscow has been upgrading and re-equipping its bases in the Far North, and international affairs and defence experts say that the possibility of a war in the region cannot be ruled out.
-
Amentum to provide ground support for US Navy hypersonic development
The US Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane Strategic Systems Hardware Division (GXW) has awarded Amentum a five-year contract with a potential value of $70 million. …