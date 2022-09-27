To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Uruguay receives more donations

27th September 2022 - 17:00 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

New coastal patrol boats for the Uruguayan Navy depart Baltimore on 8 September 2022. (Photo: Uruguayan Navy)

The Uruguayan army and navy are receiving second-hand platforms from key allies Brazil and the US

As Shephard has reported, the Uruguayan military’s limited defence budget means that the South American country is reliant on the generosity of donor nations.

Recent examples underline this: on 15 September, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro approved Bill 14.449/2022 that authorises the transfer of ten 105mm M108 howitzers and 11 6x6 Engesa EE-11 Urutu APCs to the Uruguayan Army.

Previously, on 1 September, the Uruguayan Navy commissioned three ex-US Coast Guard Marine Protector-class patrol boats: Río Arapey (ROU 14), Río de la Plata (ROU 15) and Río Yaguarón (ROU 16). The three boats left Baltimore on 8 September and they are

