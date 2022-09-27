Uruguay receives more donations
As Shephard has reported, the Uruguayan military’s limited defence budget means that the South American country is reliant on the generosity of donor nations.
Recent examples underline this: on 15 September, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro approved Bill 14.449/2022 that authorises the transfer of ten 105mm M108 howitzers and 11 6x6 Engesa EE-11 Urutu APCs to the Uruguayan Army.
Previously, on 1 September, the Uruguayan Navy commissioned three ex-US Coast Guard Marine Protector-class patrol boats: Río Arapey (ROU 14), Río de la Plata (ROU 15) and Río Yaguarón (ROU 16). The three boats left Baltimore on 8 September and they are
