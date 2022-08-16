Brazil aims to donate howitzers, Urutu APCs to cash-strapped Uruguay
On 4 August, the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies approved a proposal to donate ten 105mm M108 howitzers and 11 6x6 Engesa EE-11 Urutu APCs to the Uruguayan Army.
The move must now be approved by the Brazilian Senate and then President Jair Bolsonaro.
The proposal was initiated in August 2021 by the Brazilian MoD via proposal PL 3212/2021. The proposal explained that the Brazilian Army has 72 M108 105mm self-propelled howitzers (SPHs) in its inventory that were obtained from the US but these will be replaced by M109 155mm SPHs that are being upgraded by BAE Systems to the A5+BR
