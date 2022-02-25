Brazilian Urutu APC approaches retirement

After around 35 years in service, the Brazilian VBTP EE-11 Urutu APC is heading off to its retirement. A Brazilian Army task force started work this month on possible courses of action to phase the platform out, and it will propose options by February 2023.

A spokesman for the Brazilian Army explained to Shephard that the next steps in this process remain to be defined and, at this point, ‘it is not possible to estimate until when these vehicles continue in operation'.

He added that the last Urutus, acquired by the army from 1983 to 1988, were the MVI version. Brazilian media