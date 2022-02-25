Brazilian Urutu APC approaches retirement

French Army’s Infantry receives new FN SCAR-H rifles
Pictures of soldiers operating the rifles during training in Caylus camp were released by the French Army.
After around 35 years in service, the Brazilian VBTP EE-11 Urutu APC is heading off to its retirement. A Brazilian Army task force started work this month on possible courses of action to phase the platform out, and it will propose options by February 2023.
A spokesman for the Brazilian Army explained to Shephard that the next steps in this process remain to be defined and, at this point, ‘it is not possible to estimate until when these vehicles continue in operation'.
He added that the last Urutus, acquired by the army from 1983 to 1988, were the MVI version. Brazilian media
KPE announced the delivery of winterised variants of Paramount Group’s Marauder that were locally manufactured at the company’s production facility in Kazakhstan.
The S-400 will play a key role in India's national air defence network, but it fears American sanctions, especially as Russia agitates against Ukraine.
Having focused on navy and air force upgrades in recent years, Bulgaria is now shifting its attention to modernisation of its armoured vehicle fleet.
The Australian/US provider DroneShield and US firm Allen-Vanguard are joining forces to develop C-UAS and C-IED systems.
FN Elity will be put on display at the Enforce Tac trade show. Primarily designed for squad or sniper team weapons of any calibre and spotting scopes, it maximises first hit probability at long range, night and day.