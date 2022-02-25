To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Brazilian Urutu APC approaches retirement

25th February 2022 - 10:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in London

RSS

EE-11 Urutu is an amphibious APC developed in the 1970s. (Photo: Brazilian Army)

A Brazilian Army task force is working on possible courses of action to phase out the VBTP EE-11 Urutu APC, with options to be proposed by February 2023.

After around 35 years in service, the Brazilian VBTP EE-11 Urutu APC is heading off to its retirement. A Brazilian Army task force started work this month on possible courses of action to phase the platform out, and it will propose options by February 2023.

A spokesman for the Brazilian Army explained to Shephard that the next steps in this process remain to be defined and, at this point, ‘it is not possible to estimate until when these vehicles continue in operation'.

He added that the last Urutus, acquired by the army from 1983 to 1988, were the MVI version. Brazilian media

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us