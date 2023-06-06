Updated US Marine Corps Force Design 2030 highlights need for novel capabilities

After concluding divestment of systems such as main battle tanks, the US Marine Corps (USMC) is seeking new advanced solutions. Released on 5 June, the updated version of the Force Design 2030 highlights the need for air-launched swarming munitions and multi-domain reconnaissance and C2 capabilities.

The service plans to start the Long-Range Attack Munition project, which will involve developing and fielding a low-cost, air-launched family of loitering, swarming munitions.

Aligned with the National Defense Strategy, this effort is intended to provide attack helicopters with better, longer-range capabilities than the in-service Hellfire missiles.

During a press conference on 2 June,