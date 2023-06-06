To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Defence Notes>
  • Updated US Marine Corps Force Design 2030 highlights need for novel capabilities

Updated US Marine Corps Force Design 2030 highlights need for novel capabilities

6th June 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

The USMC is advancing with its LAV replacement effort. (Photo: USMC)

The USMC is seeking air-launched swarming munitions as well as multi-domain reconnaissance and C2 systems to boost its frontline force.

After concluding divestment of systems such as main battle tanks, the US Marine Corps (USMC) is seeking new advanced solutions. Released on 5 June, the updated version of the Force Design 2030 highlights the need for air-launched swarming munitions and multi-domain reconnaissance and C2 capabilities.

The service plans to start the Long-Range Attack Munition project, which will involve developing and fielding a low-cost, air-launched family of loitering, swarming munitions.

Aligned with the National Defense Strategy, this effort is intended to provide attack helicopters with better, longer-range capabilities than the in-service Hellfire missiles.

During a press conference on 2 June,

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us