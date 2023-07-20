UK’s refreshed Defence Command Paper earns mixed reviews
Published two years after the original Defence Command Paper in 2021, the refreshed document varies little from the original defence plan but added more funding for munitions stockpiles and the promise of new career pathways.
The additional £2.5 billion ($3.27 billion) in stockpile investment recognises that stocks of essential munitions had been allowed to dwindle.
Laying out the document before Parliament, outgoing Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said that previous Conservative and Labour governments had 'hollowed out' defence for too long.
Wallace – who will leave his post at the next reshuffle - said that the Department had not planned on
More from Defence Notes
-
Why China seeks to penetrate the First Island Chain (Opinion)
In a risky scenario for the US and its Pacific allies, China has both political and military reasons to conquer and capture Taiwan.
-
US Congress to cut budget of hypersonic programmes
The House Appropriations Committee’s proposal would affect the US Navy’s Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) and the US Air Force’s Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) efforts.
-
L3Harris to design satellite payload for tracking hypersonic threats
L3Harris has been contracted to carry out critical design phase work to provide data predictions for an infrared satellite-based sensor to track hypersonic missiles.
-
Rheinmetall's Mobile Smart Factory offers on-the-move parts production
Germany's Rheinmetall has presented a 'Mobile Smart Factory' offering portable production of spare parts for battle damage repair.