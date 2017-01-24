To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Ukraine targets Indian contracts worth billions

24th January 2017 - 02:30 GMT | by Rohit C Silva in Delhi

RSS

Ukraine wants to expand its footprint in the Indian defence sector, eyeing projects worth at least $10 billion and projecting itself as a cheaper alternative to service the country’s Soviet-era arms and equipment. 

Shephard has learned Ukrainian aircraft maker Antonov and Indian private-sector firm Reliance Defence and Aerospace (RDA) plan to jointly bid for the Multirole Transport Aircraft (MTA), which will be co-developed and co-produced with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The two companies signed an agreement to bid for the project, but HAL is yet to release an RfP to get things moving. The opportunity for Ukraine to take part

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Rohit C Silva

Author

Rohit C Silva

Rohit C Silva is a Shephard special correspondent based in New Delhi, India.

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us