Ukraine targets Indian contracts worth billions

Ukraine wants to expand its footprint in the Indian defence sector, eyeing projects worth at least $10 billion and projecting itself as a cheaper alternative to service the country’s Soviet-era arms and equipment.

Shephard has learned Ukrainian aircraft maker Antonov and Indian private-sector firm Reliance Defence and Aerospace (RDA) plan to jointly bid for the Multirole Transport Aircraft (MTA), which will be co-developed and co-produced with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The two companies signed an agreement to bid for the project, but HAL is yet to release an RfP to get things moving. The opportunity for Ukraine to take part