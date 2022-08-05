Ukraine conflict prompts precision strike and artillery shift in the Baltics

Following the invasion of Ukraine, the three Baltic states faced the need to bolster their defence capabilities on an expedited timeline, while simultaneously dealing with the worsening economic conditions of the post-pandemic environment. The situation has been further exacerbated by skyrocketing energy prices and the effects of anti-Russian sanctions.

In other words, the Baltic states need to field military capabilities with the maximum possible effect, while reducing procurement and operational costs.

To achieve this, defence ministries are focused on purchasing battle-proven systems with an extensive user base, and putting a stronger emphasis on joint procurement.

The top priorities identified by Latvian Defence Minister Artis