Ukraine conflict prompts precision strike and artillery shift in the Baltics
Following the invasion of Ukraine, the three Baltic states faced the need to bolster their defence capabilities on an expedited timeline, while simultaneously dealing with the worsening economic conditions of the post-pandemic environment. The situation has been further exacerbated by skyrocketing energy prices and the effects of anti-Russian sanctions.
In other words, the Baltic states need to field military capabilities with the maximum possible effect, while reducing procurement and operational costs.
To achieve this, defence ministries are focused on purchasing battle-proven systems with an extensive user base, and putting a stronger emphasis on joint procurement.
The top priorities identified by Latvian Defence Minister Artis
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Defence Notes
-
Rafael eyes US production of Ice Breaker
If Rafael can seal a production partnership in the US for Ice Breaker, Israel could use Foreign Military Financing to buy the missile rather than dipping into its own defence budget.
-
Rolls-Royce boosts German capacity to meet MTU engine demand
Rolls-Royce Power Systems is investing in new assembly lines and an additional 450 employees by 2031, anticipating increased demand for MTU-brand engines following shifts in European security policy.
-
UK government funds SME defence innovation with Defence Technology Exploitation Programme
A new UK initiative seeks to harness the defence innovation potential of SMEs.
-
New UK Prime Minister has mountain to climb on delivering defence promises (Opinion)
Whoever becomes the next UK Prime Minister may find it near-impossible to overcome the perennial procurement and spending issues facing the MoD, as well as recently generated geopolitical problems such as the Russo-Ukrainian War.
-
Australian Dash 8s for maritime surveillance to receive radar upgrade with SeaVue
Under contract from Cobham Special Mission, Raytheon is upgrading a fleet of 11 Dash 8 aircraft with the SeaVue MR radar.