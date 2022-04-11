Fiscal reality could challenge Baltic procurement plans

The Baltic republics of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are following a broader European trend of increased defence expenditure since the unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.

Latvia is poised to increase military spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2025 while parliament in neighbouring Lithuania approved a plan to raise defence spending above 2.5% of GDP, compared with 2.05% or €1.2 billion ($1.31 billion) previously.

On 20 January, even before the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas announced that €380 million more will be allocated for defence ‘in the next years’ in order to increase