Fiscal reality could challenge Baltic procurement plans

Ukraine receives triple arms transfer boost
Slovakia has transferred its S-300 air defence system to Ukraine, while Kyiv will also receive Polish T-72s and ex-British Army Mastiff armoured vehicles.
The Baltic republics of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are following a broader European trend of increased defence expenditure since the unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.
Latvia is poised to increase military spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2025 while parliament in neighbouring Lithuania approved a plan to raise defence spending above 2.5% of GDP, compared with 2.05% or €1.2 billion ($1.31 billion) previously.
On 20 January, even before the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas announced that €380 million more will be allocated for defence ‘in the next years’ in order to increase
Switchblade loitering munitions en route to Ukraine could be effective against Russian tank formations and in small-scale skirmishes, according to a defence expert.
The Argentine Army recently received new vehicles, weapons and UAVs while the fourth OPV for the Argentine Navy is due to be commissioned in mid-April.
A hypersonic projectile reached a distance of 109nmi in recent test firings in the US, as research continues for defensive and offensive applications.
Australia is pushing ahead with plans to give it the eventual capability of manufacturing advanced missiles on home shores.
The LGM-35A Sentinel will replace the Minuteman III ICBM as a new land element of the US nuclear triad.