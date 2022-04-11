To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Fiscal reality could challenge Baltic procurement plans

11th April 2022 - 15:47 GMT | by Alex Orlov in Helsinki

RSS

Lithuania procured Boxer 8x8s in the Vilkas programme but it wants to acquire even more IFVs. (Photo: Lithuanian MoD)

Baltic countries are ramping up military spending amid the Russo-Ukrainian conflict but ambitious acquisition plans might bump into economic factors.

The Baltic republics of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are following a broader European trend of increased defence expenditure since the unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.

Latvia is poised to increase military spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2025 while parliament in neighbouring Lithuania approved a plan to raise defence spending above 2.5% of GDP, compared with 2.05% or €1.2 billion ($1.31 billion) previously.

On 20 January, even before the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas announced that €380 million more will be allocated for defence ‘in the next years’ in order to increase

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us