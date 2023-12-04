UK watchdog reveals $22 billion hole in military equipment plan

The MoD’s Equipment Plan (the Plan) for 2023–33 has shown a £16.9 billion (US$21.3 billion) funding gap, according to a report published by the UK National Audit Office (NAO) on 4 December.

The report, characterised as the most critical assessment in the watchdog's history, highlighted a disparity between projected costs and allocated budgets, drawing attention to concerning trends in government spending.

The NAO puts the estimated costs at £305.5 billion against a budget of £288.6 billion. Last year’s 10-year estimate was under budget by £2.6 billion. The watchdog said the MoD's defence plans had become financially unviable as forecasted costs surged by