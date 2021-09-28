UK Space Strategy leaves unanswered questions

The UK government on 27 September finally decided to raise the curtain on its first ever National Space Strategy (NSS) by releasing a 42-page document.

The document sets out the UK ambition of embracing the opportunities offered by a growing space economy which could be worth almost £500 billion ($676 billion) by 2030.

‘Today’s National Space Strategy sets out our vision for ensuring that our thriving space sector lifts off for the long term. It will put rocket boosters under the UK’s most innovative space businesses, ensuring they can unlock private capital and benefit our home-grown space expertise,‘ said George Freeman, the recently …