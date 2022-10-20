To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

UK reveals Russian Su-27 launched missile near RAF Rivet Joint

20th October 2022 - 16:37 GMT | by Tim Martin in Belfast

It has emerged that a RAF RC-135 Rivet Joint SIGINT aircraft was close to being hit by a Russian Su-27 missile. (Photo: UK MoD)

Incident involving a Russian Su-27 and RAF RC-135 Rivet Joint not thought to be a 'deliberate escalation' on the part of Moscow.

Ben Wallace, the UK secretary of defence, has said a Russian Air Force Su-27 'Flanker' fighter jet released a ‘missile’ close to an RAF RC-135 Rivet Joint SIGINT aircraft over the Black Sea.

The incident took place on 29 September, with a subsequent investigation by Russia determining that a ‘technical malfunction’ caused the weapon to be fired accidentally.

The RC-135 had been shadowed by two Su-27 aircraft during a ‘routine patrol’ over international airspace and was following a pre-notified flight path before a missile in its ‘vicinity’ was detected, Wallace told the House of Commons on 20 October.

Tim Martin

Author

Tim Martin

Tim Martin is Air Editor for Shephard Media, based in Belfast. 

Tim has experience writing …

Read full bio

