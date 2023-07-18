UK pledges billions towards stockpiles in refreshed defence plan
The Refreshed Defence Command Paper, which will be published later today, funds more investment in stockpiles and will see the creation of a new 'UK Global Response Force'.
The document is set to set out a plan to deliver a 'credible warfighting force' and keep the UK on track as a so-called 'global heavyweight'.
The Refreshed Defence Command Paper was preceded by an earlier Integrated Review Refresh, recognising Russia as an 'acute' threat to UK security and China as a 'a long-term systemic challenge'.
The additional funding for stockpiles comes on top of increased defence investment unveiled as part of
-
L3Harris to design satellite payload for tracking hypersonic threats
L3Harris has been contracted to carry out critical design phase work to provide data predictions for an infrared satellite-based sensor to track hypersonic missiles.
-
Rheinmetall's Mobile Smart Factory offers on-the-move parts production
Germany's Rheinmetall has presented a 'Mobile Smart Factory' offering portable production of spare parts for battle damage repair.
-
What will future military drones look like?
Industry and armed forces have been working on the development of faster, more lethal, sophisticated and mass-producible UAVs.
-
Lawmakers to provide nearly $700 million in extra funds for US Army ground vehicle programmes
The House Armed Services Committee has proposed allocating additional resources to the Abrams, Stryker, Bradley and PIM programmes and reducing the budget of the OMFV effort.