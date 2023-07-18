UK pledges billions towards stockpiles in refreshed defence plan

The Refreshed Defence Command Paper, which will be published later today, funds more investment in stockpiles and will see the creation of a new 'UK Global Response Force'.

The document is set to set out a plan to deliver a 'credible warfighting force' and keep the UK on track as a so-called 'global heavyweight'.

The Refreshed Defence Command Paper was preceded by an earlier Integrated Review Refresh, recognising Russia as an 'acute' threat to UK security and China as a 'a long-term systemic challenge'.

The additional funding for stockpiles comes on top of increased defence investment unveiled as part of