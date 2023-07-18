To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

UK pledges billions towards stockpiles in refreshed defence plan

18th July 2023 - 06:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

The new Defence Command Paper follows the earlier publication of the Integrated Review Refresh, which largely reaffirmed the original document. (Photo: UK MoD/ Crown Copyright)

The UK has pledged an additional £2.5 billion ($3.27 billion) in stockpile investment as part of a refreshed defence plan that will be published later today.

The Refreshed Defence Command Paper, which will be published later today, funds more investment in stockpiles and will see the creation of a new 'UK Global Response Force'.

The document is set to set out a plan to deliver a 'credible warfighting force' and keep the UK on track as a so-called 'global heavyweight'.

The Refreshed Defence Command Paper was preceded by an earlier Integrated Review Refresh, recognising Russia as an 'acute' threat to UK security and China as a 'a long-term systemic challenge'.

The additional funding for stockpiles comes on top of increased defence investment unveiled as part of

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021,

Read full bio

