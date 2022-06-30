To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Sweden and UK double down on NLAW procurement

30th June 2022 - 10:30 GMT | by Patrick Aquilina in London

RSS

With the donation of more than 5,000 NLAWs to Ukraine, the UK now looks to bolster production. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

Following the success of NLAW in the defence of Ukraine, the UK and Sweden have signed an agreement for increased procurement of the system.

The UK MoD and the Swedish defence procurement agency FMV signed an agreement this week, allowing the former to use the latter’s existing agreement with Saab for the production of Next-generation Light Anti-tank Weapons (NLAWs).

The UK has donated a significant number of NLAW missiles to Ukraine while Sweden has focused on sending the AT4 Pansarskott 86 antitank gun.

In January, as Russian troops were positioned in Belarus, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace announced that the UK had taken the decision to supply Ukraine with antitank weapons.

By March, Wallace confirmed the delivery of 3,615 NLAWs produced by Thales UK; then, while addressing

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us