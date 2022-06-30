Sweden and UK double down on NLAW procurement

The UK MoD and the Swedish defence procurement agency FMV signed an agreement this week, allowing the former to use the latter’s existing agreement with Saab for the production of Next-generation Light Anti-tank Weapons (NLAWs).

The UK has donated a significant number of NLAW missiles to Ukraine while Sweden has focused on sending the AT4 Pansarskott 86 antitank gun.

In January, as Russian troops were positioned in Belarus, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace announced that the UK had taken the decision to supply Ukraine with antitank weapons.

By March, Wallace confirmed the delivery of 3,615 NLAWs produced by Thales UK; then, while addressing