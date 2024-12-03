To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Top-level commitments but no meat in UK Defence Industrial Strategy’s Statement of Intent

Top-level commitments but no meat in UK Defence Industrial Strategy’s Statement of Intent

3rd December 2024 - 11:32 GMT | by Tony Fyler in Swansea, Wales

RSS

A Type 31 frigate – but what does the future of UK defence actually need? (Image: Royal Navy/MoD Crown copyright)

The initial document focused more on creating the right partnerships and inspiring investment in defence than on any details of how future UK Armed Forces would be armed.

The UK government’s new Defence Industrial Strategy has been presented with the twin aims of strengthening the country’s defence posture and boosting economic growth.

The protectionist plan prioritised UK defence manufacturers throughout the supply chain, further loosening the “global first” process of the last decade, and building on recent efforts to give SMEs in the UK access to the defence supply chain.

In doing so, the government hopes to kill two birds with one bout of smart investment, creating jobs across the UK, and putting new technology front and centre of the UK defence industry, according to UK Defence Secretary

Tony Fyler

Author

Tony Fyler

Tony Fyler is the Naval Reporter at Shephard.

Read full bio

