Top-level commitments but no meat in UK Defence Industrial Strategy’s Statement of Intent

The UK government’s new Defence Industrial Strategy has been presented with the twin aims of strengthening the country’s defence posture and boosting economic growth.

The protectionist plan prioritised UK defence manufacturers throughout the supply chain, further loosening the “global first” process of the last decade, and building on recent efforts to give SMEs in the UK access to the defence supply chain.

In doing so, the government hopes to kill two birds with one bout of smart investment, creating jobs across the UK, and putting new technology front and centre of the UK defence industry, according to UK Defence Secretary