UK makes big moves to fix “broken” defence procurement system ahead of major review

The UK Ministry of Defence has launched what it called “the biggest reform of the department in 50 years” in response to the Public Accounts Committee’s verdict that its procurement processes are “broken”.

UK defence secretary John Healey announced on 25 October that the department would appoint a national armaments director to tackle waste in the procurement process and boost national industry within the defence supply chain. Recruitment to fill that role has now begun.

The minister also teased new powers for the chief of the defence staff and announced the launch of a military strategic headquarters before the