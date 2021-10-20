UK competition watchdog looks into Meggitt sale

IAI and KAI to jointly develop loitering munitions
The UK government announced on 18 October that it has referred the planned acquisition of Meggitt by Parker-Hannifin to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).
The CMA is required to report to the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy by 18 March 2022.
‘Meggitt continues to expect that the acquisition will complete in the third quarter of 2022,’ the UK company announced in a 19 October statement.
The acquisition of Meggitt would cost about £6.3 billion ($8.76 billion), Shephard reported in August when the deal was announced.
Under the National Security and Investment Act, which enters into UK law in January 2022, the government has enhanced powers to investigate and where necessary intervene in defence-related mergers, acquisitions and other transactions.
A bid from US-owned Cobham for Ultra Electronics, announced in July 2021, is also being investigated by the UK government.
As reports emerge linking Turkey with an order of new F-16 aircraft from the US, experts have pointed out that a deal remains far from certain.
The Norwegian MoD released its proposed defence budget for 2022 on 12 October.
Latest contract modification for Lockheed Martin covers components and test support for the IBCS, PAC-3 MSE and LTAMDS programmes.
An extra $67 million in assistance for the Lebanese Army is the latest tranche of US funding, announced on the same day as an outbreak of sectarian violence in the capital Beirut.
UVision and MAG Aerospace will provide operational and training solutions for HERO Loitering Munitions.