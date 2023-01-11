Turkish air defence system could pave way back to US fighter jet programmes

At the end of 2022, Turkey successfully test-fired its domestically built Siper long-range air defence missile system against a target 100km away.

‘A New Year's gift to our nation as we enter the Turkish century from our defence industry,’ tweeted Ismail Demir, head of the Turkish Defence Industry Agency.

The Siper project is led by Turkey’s defence giants Aselsan and Roketsan, as well as the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey.

Local media describes the system as a rival to the Russian S-400 Triumf, not unlike what Iran did when unveiled its Bavar-373.

