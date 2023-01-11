To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Turkish air defence system could pave way back to US fighter jet programmes

11th January 2023 - 18:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

Local press describes the Siper system as a rival to the Russian S-400 Triumf. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The Siper surface-to-air missile system may serve as an indigenous replacement for the Russian S-400 controversially acquired by Turkey and leading to its expulsion from the F-35 programme.

At the end of 2022, Turkey successfully test-fired its domestically built Siper long-range air defence missile system against a target 100km away.

‘A New Year's gift to our nation as we enter the Turkish century from our defence industry,’ tweeted Ismail Demir, head of the Turkish Defence Industry Agency.

The Siper project is led by Turkey’s defence giants Aselsan and Roketsan, as well as the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey.

Local media describes the system as a rival to the Russian S-400 Triumf, not unlike what Iran did when unveiled its Bavar-373.

Talking to Shephard about

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us