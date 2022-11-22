To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Claims of Iranian radar's F-35 detection capability remain unsubstantiated

Claims of Iranian radar's F-35 detection capability remain unsubstantiated

22nd November 2022 - 18:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

Western experts remain sceptical about the Iranian Bravar 373 and its F-35 detection capability. (Photo: US DoD)

The upgraded version of Iran's Bavar 373 air defence system is claimed to have an increased detection- and engagement range – but not enough to catch an F-35.

Iran unveiled an upgraded version of its Bavar 373 air defence system and a longer-range Sayyad 4B surface-to-air missile at the beginning of November.

During the most recent test, the Bavar 373's radar detected a HESA Karrar UAV at a distance of 450km and tracked it to about 405km out before the Sayyad destroyed it at a range of over 300km, Iranian state media reported.  

If these figures are accurate, the upgrades mark a 100km increase in detection range over previous versions of the radar, with the missile's range increasing from 200km to 300km, as well as the height of

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us