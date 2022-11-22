Claims of Iranian radar's F-35 detection capability remain unsubstantiated
Iran unveiled an upgraded version of its Bavar 373 air defence system and a longer-range Sayyad 4B surface-to-air missile at the beginning of November.
During the most recent test, the Bavar 373's radar detected a HESA Karrar UAV at a distance of 450km and tracked it to about 405km out before the Sayyad destroyed it at a range of over 300km, Iranian state media reported.
If these figures are accurate, the upgrades mark a 100km increase in detection range over previous versions of the radar, with the missile's range increasing from 200km to 300km, as well as the height of
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
Finland improves long-range fire capabilities with extra Korean howitzers
Finland has approved a €134 million contract to procure surplus South Korean K9 self-propelled howitzers.
-
How OMFV competitors are innovating to secure US Army contract
The Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) contenders' proposals include advanced weapons systems, artificial intelligence sensors and situational awareness in addition to hybrid electric transmission, enhanced mobility and open architecture.
-
Switzerland gains US approval for Patriot air defence missile buy
Switzerland will acquire up to 72 Patriot missiles under a Foreign Military Sale (FMS) transaction.
-
Bangladesh welcomes home its first VT5 light tanks
The Bangladesh Army continues to modernise with the arrival of light tanks, rocket artillery and man-portable rocket launchers from various sources.
-
Sweden contracts BAE to develop new CV90 variants
Sweden has contracted BAE Systems to develop Forward Maintenance and Combat Engineer variants of the CV90 armoured vehicle.
-
German-Slovak Leopard tank transfer finalised
Contracts have been formally signed for the transfer of 15 Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks (MBTs) from Germany to Slovakia.