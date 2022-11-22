Claims of Iranian radar's F-35 detection capability remain unsubstantiated

Iran unveiled an upgraded version of its Bavar 373 air defence system and a longer-range Sayyad 4B surface-to-air missile at the beginning of November.

During the most recent test, the Bavar 373's radar detected a HESA Karrar UAV at a distance of 450km and tracked it to about 405km out before the Sayyad destroyed it at a range of over 300km, Iranian state media reported.

If these figures are accurate, the upgrades mark a 100km increase in detection range over previous versions of the radar, with the missile's range increasing from 200km to 300km, as well as the height of