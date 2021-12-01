To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Turbojet expertise evolves in Turkey

1st December 2021 - 10:30 GMT | by Tayfun Özberk in Istanbul

A mock-up of the Arat turbojet engine. (Photo: TRT)

Experience gained in Turkey during the development of the KTJ-3200 turbojet engine may accelerate the design and construction of the new Arat engine, which will have lower fuel consumption and higher thrust.

An increasingly self-sufficient Turkey is developing more capable turbojet engines for missiles, after Kale Arge and the Defense Industries Presidency (SSB) signed a deal in early November to manufacture the Arat powerplant.

According to Osman Okyay, technology manager at Kale, development is also finished of the first indigenous Turkish turbojet engine — the KTJ-3200 — which will power the Atmaca and SOM missiles.

Mass production of the KTJ-3200 is underway and Shephard understands that some engines are likely to be delivered by the end of 2022.

The Arat project aims to use Turkish industrial resources to meet the engine power …

