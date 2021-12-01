Turbojet expertise evolves in Turkey

An increasingly self-sufficient Turkey is developing more capable turbojet engines for missiles, after Kale Arge and the Defense Industries Presidency (SSB) signed a deal in early November to manufacture the Arat powerplant.

According to Osman Okyay, technology manager at Kale, development is also finished of the first indigenous Turkish turbojet engine — the KTJ-3200 — which will power the Atmaca and SOM missiles.

Mass production of the KTJ-3200 is underway and Shephard understands that some engines are likely to be delivered by the end of 2022.

The Arat project aims to use Turkish industrial resources to meet the engine power …