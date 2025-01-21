Trump enters the White House promising into bring the US military to a “golden age”

US President Donald Trump has claimed that his administration would bring the country’s military into a “golden age” while addressing supporters during the various events of his inauguration on 20 January.

In his speeches, Trump promised to strengthen the branches’ capabilities by building “the most powerful military the world has ever seen”.

“Our friends will respect us, our enemies will fear us and the whole world will admire the unrivalled greatness of the United States military,” he remarked at the Commander-in-Chief’s Ball.

Trump also reiterated its intention to employ a “peace through strength” policy which will include enhancing the US