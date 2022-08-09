To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Tritium light source manufacturer absorbs ripple effects of Russia-Ukraine war

Tritium light source manufacturer absorbs ripple effects of Russia-Ukraine war

9th August 2022 - 15:00 GMT | by Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo in Milan

Trigalight technology comprises a glass capillary, the inside of which is coated with luminescent powder and filled with tritium gas. (Photo: Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo)

A Swiss manufacturer of self-powered illumination technology for weapon sights and other military applications notes a fall in market demand after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent shockwaves across parts of the European defence industry with sharp surges or declines in demand and supply.

Has the global tritium light sources (GTLS) market been spared?

Among the global GTLS leaders is the Swiss microtechnology mb-microtec ag, which is divided into three distinct brands: Trigalight, Traser and the newest one Swisatec (light systems as a safety feature on weapons).

Trigalight technology comprises a glass capillary, the inside of which is coated in the brand’s labs with luminescent powder and filled with tritium gas. This coating can transform the kinetic energy of

Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo

Author

Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo

Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo is a freelance security and defense reporter based in Milan, Italy. She covers …

Read full bio

