To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Defence Notes

Tri-service spotlight on Russia and US hypersonics (podcast)

23rd July 2021 - 12:21 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Checkmate fighter jet prototype at MAKS (Credits: Shephard Media)

Welcome to Episode 29 of the third series of The Weekly Defence Podcast. Listen on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and more.

Sign up to an early email alert of future podcasts here:

Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from The Weekly Defence Podcast

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users