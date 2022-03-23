TKMS mulls bid for insolvent German shipyard to boost capacity

With sizeable order books, Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) is thought to be exploring a possible acquisition of the insolvent MV Werften’s Wismar shipyard.

A spokesperson for TKMS told Shephard that the company was considering capacity expansions in Germany ‘to be able to handle the production of current orders in the best possible way and, above all, in a timely manner'.

They added that consideration of expansion was ‘still in an idea phase’, adding that ‘the situation is still very general.’

The insolvent MV Werften operated three shipyards in Wismar, Stralsund, and Rostock. According to local media, TMKS is likely interested in purchasing