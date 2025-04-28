To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Air Force has big plans for the F-47

28th April 2025 - 17:10 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

A graphical artist rendering of the F-47 sixth-generation fighter. (Image: US Air Force)

The USAF Chief of Staff has claimed that the sixth-generation fighter would allow for guaranteeing “air superiority for generations to come”.

The F-47 sixth-generation fighter, previously named Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD), is expected to play a crucial role in the future US Air Force’s (USAF) fleet and in multidomain deployments.

Although the platform’s technical details remain classified, the branch’s Chief of Staff, Maj Gen Joseph Kunkel, claimed that it would enable the service to assure “air superiority for the generations to come”.

“The F-47 and the capabilities that it brings to the fight are game-changing for us,” Kunkel remarked in a recent webinar conducted by the Air & Space Forces Association.

The sixth-generation jet will replace the Lockheed Martin

