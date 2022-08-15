The world allows China to encircle, blockade and intimidate Taiwan (Opinion)

Chest-thumping China has gone too far in its latest fit of rage, after the historic Taiwan visit of Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

Flying aircraft menacingly towards Taiwan, sending warships on forays close to Taiwan’s territorial waters to blockade ports, and angrily splashing down ballistic missiles around Taiwan all show that China is not a responsible global power.

One can imagine how furiously it would react if any foreign power dared do this to China. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) armed wing, would likely shoot back for keeps.

Yet