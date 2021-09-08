Indonesia and Pakistan pursue similar strategies with Chinese UCAVs

Partners complete Defiant X proposal for US Army
The US Army has received the official proposal for Defiant X from Sikorsky and Boeing under the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft programme.
Indonesia and Pakistan epitomise national efforts to develop and field UAVs, but with the realisation that foreign technology is a necessary precursor to that. On 25 August, for example, First Adm Teguh Sugiono, head of Indonesia’s MoD Feasibility Centre, issued a certificate of military airworthiness for the CH-4B UAV in Jakarta.
Sugiono delivered it to a representative of Aerospace Long March International Trade Co Ltd, the exporter of the MALE UCAV. The certification followed a series of document verifications, conformity inspections and static and dynamic testing by the Indonesian Military Airworthiness Authority.
The Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU) has six ...
Operated from RAF Northolt by 32 squadron, the BAe 146 is primarily tasked with Command Support Air Transport roles.
Leonardo expects the BriteCloud Foreign Comparative Testing (FCT) programme to open doors for US sales of the countermeasure.
BAE Systems supports DARPA CRANE programme to improve aircraft performance with active flow control.
Lockheed Martin gains contract modification for MH-60Rs being provided to India.
Australian-US SCIFiRE programme aims to result in a precision strike missile capable of travelling at Mach 5.