Indonesia and Pakistan pursue similar strategies with Chinese UCAVs

Indonesia and Pakistan epitomise national efforts to develop and field UAVs, but with the realisation that foreign technology is a necessary precursor to that. On 25 August, for example, First Adm Teguh Sugiono, head of Indonesia’s MoD Feasibility Centre, issued a certificate of military airworthiness for the CH-4B UAV in Jakarta.

Sugiono delivered it to a representative of Aerospace Long March International Trade Co Ltd, the exporter of the MALE UCAV. The certification followed a series of document verifications, conformity inspections and static and dynamic testing by the Indonesian Military Airworthiness Authority.

The Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU) has six ...