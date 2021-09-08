To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Indonesia and Pakistan pursue similar strategies with Chinese UCAVs

8th September 2021 - 03:26 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

Indonesia’s MoD announced that the air force’s CH-4s had been granted military airworthiness certification. (Photo: TNI-AU)

The Chinese-built CH-4B features strongly in both Indonesian and Pakistani unmanned air combat capabilities.

Indonesia and Pakistan epitomise national efforts to develop and field UAVs, but with the realisation that foreign technology is a necessary precursor to that. On 25 August, for example, First Adm Teguh Sugiono, head of Indonesia’s MoD Feasibility Centre, issued a certificate of military airworthiness for the CH-4B UAV in Jakarta.

Sugiono delivered it to a representative of Aerospace Long March International Trade Co Ltd, the exporter of the MALE UCAV. The certification followed a series of document verifications, conformity inspections and static and dynamic testing by the Indonesian Military Airworthiness Authority.

The Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU) has six ...

