Taiwan allocates record defence budget for 2022

BAE Systems touts benefits of digital engineering
Following a recent contract award from the USN, BAE Systems spoke to Shephard about the benefits of digital modelling and engineering approaches.
Taiwan’s parliament passed an extra spending bill of NT$236.96 billion ($8.56 billion) to procure weaponry over the next five years, to counter ‘severe threats’ posed by China.
The special budget – which is separately financed and is not subject to deficit spending constraints of the normal budgeting process – will be used primarily to purchase indigenous weapon systems from 2022-26.
The ‘Sea Air Forces Capability Upgrade Programme Special Purchasing Budget’ bill focuses on eight weapon types: Hsiung Feng III anti-ship missile shore batteries; Tien Kung III long-range and Tien Chien II short-range surface-to-air missiles; Hsiung Feng IIE cruise missiles …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Following a recent contract award from the USN, BAE Systems spoke to Shephard about the benefits of digital modelling and engineering approaches.
More attack helicopters and F-15 Eagle fighters reached customers in 2021 than in 2020.
Saudi Arabia has long been an integral part of global defense dialogues, from strategic summits in neighbouring Gulf nations to high-level conferences that shape the future of defense policy on an international scale.
Elbit reorganises its UK business.
Experia strengthens intelligence on aerospace and defence portfolio with Shephard Media
The Australian National Audit Office's latest Major Projects Report shows problems keeping to schedule and cost for a series of key procurement programmes for the ADF.