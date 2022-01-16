To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Taiwan allocates record defence budget for 2022

16th January 2022 - 23:43 GMT | by Charles Au in Taipei

Hsiung Feng III anti-ship missile shore batteries are among the weapons being procured under a special supplemental defence budget. (Charles Au)

Facing increasing belligerence from China, Taipei has significantly boosted defence spending, especially for domestically-produced weapons.

Taiwan’s parliament passed an extra spending bill of NT$236.96 billion ($8.56 billion) to procure weaponry over the next five years, to counter ‘severe threats’ posed by China.

The special budget – which is separately financed and is not subject to deficit spending constraints of the normal budgeting process – will be used primarily to purchase indigenous weapon systems from 2022-26.

The ‘Sea Air Forces Capability Upgrade Programme Special Purchasing Budget’ bill focuses on eight weapon types: Hsiung Feng III anti-ship missile shore batteries; Tien Kung III long-range and Tien Chien II short-range surface-to-air missiles; Hsiung Feng IIE cruise missiles …

