Taiwan allocates record defence budget for 2022

Taiwan’s parliament passed an extra spending bill of NT$236.96 billion ($8.56 billion) to procure weaponry over the next five years, to counter ‘severe threats’ posed by China.

The special budget – which is separately financed and is not subject to deficit spending constraints of the normal budgeting process – will be used primarily to purchase indigenous weapon systems from 2022-26.

The ‘Sea Air Forces Capability Upgrade Programme Special Purchasing Budget’ bill focuses on eight weapon types: Hsiung Feng III anti-ship missile shore batteries; Tien Kung III long-range and Tien Chien II short-range surface-to-air missiles; Hsiung Feng IIE cruise missiles …