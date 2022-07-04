Sweden reiterates backing for Ukraine with additional military aid

The Swedish government on 1 July revealed that it is to provide ‘additional military support’ to aid Ukrainian resistance against the ongoing Russian invasion that prompted Stockholm to scrap its policy of non-alignment and sign up to join NATO.

A fifth military aid package worth SEK500 million ($48.53 million) will include ‘anti-tank weapons, infantry support weapons and mine clearance equipment’, the government announced in an official statement.

The government did not reveal the timeframe for sending the equipment, which will join systems donated by the US and European governments.

Previously, Sweden announced it was donating Pansarskott 86 and AT4 anti-tank weapons, personal protective equipment, ration packs, mine-clearance equipment, small arms, RBS-17 (Robot 17) short-range anti-ship missiles and undisclosed ‘surplus material’.

Financial aid to date from Sweden specifically for the Ukrainian military includes donations totalling SEK1.08 billion in two tranches to a special fundraising account, plus SEK110 million for the NATO fund to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces.