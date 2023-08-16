Sweden to commit AMRAAM missiles to Ukraine with 13th support package

The support package is worth SEK3.4 billion ($310 million), consisting of SEK2.15 billion for ammunition components, transport vehicles and mine clearance equipment as well as SEK1.1 billion for spare parts for CV90 IFVs and Leopard 2 MBTs. It also includes compensation to the Swedish Armed Forces for transport and protective security costs.

The Swedish government will also sell RB 99 (AMRAAM) air-to-air missiles to the US. The US will then donate these missiles to Ukraine and offer Sweden the option to buy a more modern version of the AMRAAM.

With this support package, Sweden will have contributed over SEK20 billion in military support to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in early 2022.

Earlier support packages have focused on offensive weapons. In July 2022, the Swedish government described a package of the time as featuring ‘anti-tank weapons, infantry support weapons and mine clearance equipment’.

A previous support package included Pansarskott 86 and AT4 anti-tank weapons, small arms and RBS-17 short-range anti-ship missiles.