Sweden to commit AMRAAM missiles to Ukraine with 13th support package

16th August 2023 - 14:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Sweden has donated CV90s to Ukraine and is now following up with spare parts under its latest support package. (Photo: FMV)

Sweden has announced its 13th support package to Ukraine, including ammunition, spare parts, transport vehicles, missiles and mine clearance equipment as part of an effort to provide significant military backing in response to Russia's invasion.

The support package is worth SEK3.4 billion ($310 million), consisting of SEK2.15 billion for ammunition components, transport vehicles and mine clearance equipment as well as SEK1.1 billion for spare parts for CV90 IFVs and Leopard 2 MBTs. It also includes compensation to the Swedish Armed Forces for transport and protective security costs.

The Swedish government will also sell RB 99 (AMRAAM) air-to-air missiles to the US. The US will then donate these missiles to Ukraine and offer Sweden the option to buy a more modern version of the AMRAAM.

With this support package, Sweden will have contributed over SEK20 billion in military support to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in early 2022.

Earlier support packages have focused on offensive weapons. In July 2022, the Swedish government described a package of the time as featuring ‘anti-tank weapons, infantry support weapons and mine clearance equipment’.

A previous support package included Pansarskott 86 and AT4 anti-tank weapons, small arms and RBS-17 short-range anti-ship missiles.

