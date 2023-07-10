Sweden to buy advanced US air-to-air missiles amid ongoing NATO membership hurdles

This is a featured Premium News article, free to access this week.

The US State Department has approved a possible $605 million Foreign Military Sale (FMS) of Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) to Sweden.

The Scandinavian country has requested to buy up to 250 AIM-120C-8 AMRAAMs, up to six AMRAAM C-8 guidance sections, engineering and logistics support and associated equipment.

‘This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe,’ the US DoD noted in a statement.

The potential sale signifies the US’s unbroken commitment to bolstering Sweden’s defence capabilities as the country is waiting to be admitted into NATO.

Turkey and Hungary continue to block the Nordic county’s hopes of joining the alliance.

Ankara has not seen satisfactory progress from Sweden to support its application to join NATO, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told US President Joe Biden during a phone call on 9 July, ahead of a two-day NATO leader summit taking place this week in Vilnius, Lithuania.

‘Erdoğan stated that Sweden has taken some steps in the right direction by making changes in the anti-terrorism legislation, but the supporters of the terrorist organisation PKK/PYD/YPG continue to hold demonstrations freely praising terrorism, which nullifies the steps taken,’ Turkey’s communications directorate noted in a statement published on Twitter.

Erdoğan has been obstructing Sweden's aspirations to join NATO, alleging that Stockholm supports Kurdish separatism. Although he initially made similar accusations against Finland, the president eventually approved Helsinki's application, leading the country to become a member in April.

The topic will continue to be on the agenda throughout the NATO summit, alongside Turkey’s full membership process to the EU.

The leaders of Sweden and Turkey are set to meet on the eve of the alliance summit to discuss the diplomatic impasse. Biden is also expected to continue to push Erdoğan on the matter as the US and NATO worry Russia might be using its ties with Turkey to plant division among Western countries.

Unblocking the Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jet sale to Ankara was also discussed on the call between Erdoğan and Biden.

Although the US has approved a possible FMS to upgrade the Turkish Air Force’s current fleet of F-16 aircraft, the deal for 40 new F-16 Block 70/72 jets the Balkan-Asian country requested in 2021 continue to face resistance from US lawmakers.