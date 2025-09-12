Amazon Project Kuiper offers network-centric approach to sovereignty of space systems (Studio)

Brought to you in partnership with Amazon Project Kuiper Government Solutions

They talked about how technological advances have opened up new possibilities of using commercial low-Earth-orbit assets for secure government missions, and how powerful networks like Kuiper's can distribute large amounts of data to defence customers on a global level.

Brown stressed the high security levels of Kuiper's networks, which leverage experience from other Amazon products such as AWS, and how the company was investing billions in a capability that would provide a level of connectivity that enables governments to rapidly circulate and sift through petabytes of intelligence data using AI and other tools.