Amazon Project Kuiper offers network-centric approach to sovereignty of space systems (Studio)
Brought to you in partnership with Amazon Project Kuiper Government Solutions
They talked about how technological advances have opened up new possibilities of using commercial low-Earth-orbit assets for secure government missions, and how powerful networks like Kuiper's can distribute large amounts of data to defence customers on a global level.
Brown stressed the high security levels of Kuiper's networks, which leverage experience from other Amazon products such as AWS, and how the company was investing billions in a capability that would provide a level of connectivity that enables governments to rapidly circulate and sift through petabytes of intelligence data using AI and other tools.
More from DSEI 2025
Amazon Project Kuiper emphasises user-friendly solutions for multi-domain connectivity (Studio)
At DSEI 2025, Shephard's Alix Valenti spoke to Project Kuiper's Rich Pang about the importance of enabling seamless communication between allied forces such as NATO members in challenging operational environments.
DSEI 2025: ST Engineering kicks off export drive for new Bronco 3
The original Bronco was developed to meet the requirements of the Singapore Army and subsequently built in large numbers and many configurations.
DSEI 2025: ST Engineering and ARIS discuss partnership to offer Bronco all-terrain carrier to Italian Army.
On the show floor at DSEI 2025, representatives from ST Engineering and ARIS, and retired Italian general Ivan Caruso outlined the background to the teaming agreement with land warfare expert Christopher F Foss.
DSEI 2025: UK launches Project Octopus to deliver thousands of interceptor drones to Ukraine
The programme will work to build and deploy the drones to Ukraine to support its fight against Russia, coming a day after Poland shot down 19 Russian drones in its airspace.