To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Defence Notes

Spotlight on Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and FNSS on display at IDEF 2021 (podcast)

20th August 2021 - 12:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) fly to Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan (Photo Credit: US Army, 17 August 2021)

Welcome to Episode 33 of the third series of The Weekly Defence Podcast. Listen on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and more.

Sign up to an early email alert of future podcasts here:

Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from The Weekly Defence Podcast

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users