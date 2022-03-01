South Korea tests L-SAM amongst other missile developments

Russian invasion of Ukraine puts a rocket under German defence spending
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted a sea-change in Germany’s approach to defence spending.
South Korea tested its long-range L-SAM surface-to-air missile, from a site in Taean County 150km southwest of Seoul, on 23 February.
The test’s purpose was to see whether the L-SAM could travel at its intended trajectory and precisely reach a target. Development of this missile commenced in 2019, with LIG Nex1 taking the lead.
The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) previously noted that the development of the L-SAM should be completed by 2024 and, after that, would equip the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) from 2026. Those dates may be moved forward due to the rapid progress Kim Jong-un
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted a sea-change in Germany’s approach to defence spending.
Ukrainian troops will receive anti-tank weapons, Stinger MANPADS and other materiel from European allies.
It may take time, but US-imposed sanctions will prevent Russia from accessing certain essential components such as microelectronics and chips. They will also affect the capacity of Russian industry to produce cutting-edge defence systems and hinder efforts by Moscow to match the technological trajectories of the West and China.
Delhi wants to develop an advanced military production ecosystem, where foreign manufacturers invest, produce and export from India.
Since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, it has been met with a level of resistance powerful enough to destroy a wide range of equipment from helicopters and fighter jets to armoured vehicles.
BAE Systems seems to have weathered the worst economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as shown in its latest preliminary full-year financial results.