South Korea tests L-SAM amongst other missile developments

South Korea tested its long-range L-SAM surface-to-air missile, from a site in Taean County 150km southwest of Seoul, on 23 February.

The test’s purpose was to see whether the L-SAM could travel at its intended trajectory and precisely reach a target. Development of this missile commenced in 2019, with LIG Nex1 taking the lead.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) previously noted that the development of the L-SAM should be completed by 2024 and, after that, would equip the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) from 2026. Those dates may be moved forward due to the rapid progress Kim Jong-un