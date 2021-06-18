Digital Battlespace Systematic provides interim BMS for Australian Army

SitaWare HQ allows commanders to visualise the Joint COP and build a land, maritime and air picture effectively using automatic track correlation and fusion (Systematic)

SitaWare HQ battle management system software from Danish company Systematic has been provided as an interim capability for the Australian Army. It replaces software provided earlier by Elbit Systems at the battle group level and below, under the Land 200 acquisition programme.

Speaking before the Australian Senate Estimates Committee in early June, the Chief of Army, Lt Gen Rick Burr, said that Project Land 200 has been ‘paused’ in operational units because accreditation for Elbit’s 7.1 version of its software — based on the TORC2H system in Israeli service — was ...