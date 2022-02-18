Singapore Airshow 2022: IAI details Barak MX missile capabilities

IAI 's Barak LRAD and Barak ER air defence missiles on display at Singapore Airshow 2022. (Photo: Roy Choo)

IAI expands on multi-layered approach to integrated air defence using Barak MX missile family, hinting at smart launcher function for better target acquisition; downplays reports of Moroccan acquisition.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) displayed its Barak LRAD (long-range air defence) and Barak ER interceptor missiles at Singapore Airshow 2022.

The display coincides with media reports suggesting that the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces has inked a deal for the Barak MX integrated air and missile defence system, which both missiles are part of.

IAI official Ron Tryfus declined to comment on the reports when questioned by Shephard, but said that the company promotes the Barak MX system all over the world and that it attracts significant interest due to its unique capabilities.

Barak MX is the latest in a family of surface-to-air missile systems, beginning with the Barak 1 shipborne point-defence system that entered service in the 1990s.

‘Originally designed to operate from the challenging maritime environment, we developed the Barak family to meet today’s and tomorrow’s challenges. The Barak MX brings a mix of capabilities with similar types of missiles to address a variety of different types of targets from very low range up to ballistic missile defence,’ Tryfus explained.

The Barak MX comprises MRAD, LRAD and ER interceptor versions with effective ranges of 35km, 70km and 150km respectively. More than 40 operational tests of the missile system have been conducted against a spectrum of targets, from both land and sea.

While appearing the same externally, the difference between MRAD and LRAD versions is the use of the dual pulse rocket motor in the latter, while the former has a single pulse engine. Tryfus said the dual-pulse engine not only doubles range but could also counter manoeuvrable and erratically moving targets. The second pulse would be fired to accelerate the LRAD missile as it approaches its target.

He posited a scenario in which an operator, facing a multi-salvo attack, could launch LRAD interceptors at more threatening targets at longer ranges, while others would be addressed by MRAD missiles, thereby providing a layered defence from a common launcher.

The Barak ER is an LRAD missile with the addition of a booster, providing more than double the effective range, as well as offering an anti-ballistic missile capability.

Tryfus also revealed that the Barak MX family incorporates an RF seeker which yields a wide field of detection for target acquisition. This means that the missile could be launched from a less advantageous location or compensate for an inaccurate direction.

The seeker also permits a ‘smart launcher’ configuration in which a battery fire-control radar is not required. The missile can prosecute its target with just an approximate location provided by C2.

Finally, Tryfus also mentioned that work is ongoing to integrate the Barak MX into the Mk 41 Vertical Launch System, with Lockheed Martin as a partner. In July 2021, IAI and Lockheed signed an MoU for collaboration in integrated air and missile defence systems.