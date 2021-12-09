Israel and Morocco reap rewards from warmer relations

After Israel and Morocco signed an MoU on 24 November for enhanced defence cooperation and intelligence-sharing, Shephard obtained confirmation from multiple sources that the security pact also foresees cooperation on the licensed manufacturing of UAVs, including loitering munitions; the procurement of C-UAS technology from Israeli company Skylock; and the purchase of Barak 8 anti-aircraft missiles.

Some of this information confirms a 21 November post on the Moroccan Armed Forces’ official Facebook page, which stated that the MoD had purchased Skylock Dome as well as four additional C-UAS systems, with the goal of reinforcing its capability to identify and neutralise UAV …