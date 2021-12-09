To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Israel and Morocco reap rewards from warmer relations

9th December 2021 - 13:30 GMT | by Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo in Milan

Moroccan F-16C/Ds, pictured in June 2021 during the African Lion 21 military exercise. (Photo: DVIDS/Thomas Keisler).

Morocco is set to procure an array of Israeli defence equipment under a recently signed MoU — what is Rabat hoping to achieve?

After Israel and Morocco signed an MoU on 24 November for enhanced defence cooperation and intelligence-sharing, Shephard obtained confirmation from multiple sources that the security pact also foresees cooperation on the licensed manufacturing of UAVs, including loitering munitions; the procurement of C-UAS technology from Israeli company Skylock; and the purchase of Barak 8 anti-aircraft missiles.

Some of this information confirms a 21 November post on the Moroccan Armed Forces’ official Facebook page, which stated that the MoD had purchased Skylock Dome as well as four additional C-UAS systems, with the goal of reinforcing its capability to identify and neutralise UAV …

