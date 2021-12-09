Israel and Morocco reap rewards from warmer relations

EDA members look beyond traditional research partners
EDA member countries are ramping up efforts to involve universities, academic institutions, start-ups, SMEs and non-defence related companies in their programmes to develop innovative solutions.
After Israel and Morocco signed an MoU on 24 November for enhanced defence cooperation and intelligence-sharing, Shephard obtained confirmation from multiple sources that the security pact also foresees cooperation on the licensed manufacturing of UAVs, including loitering munitions; the procurement of C-UAS technology from Israeli company Skylock; and the purchase of Barak 8 anti-aircraft missiles.
Some of this information confirms a 21 November post on the Moroccan Armed Forces’ official Facebook page, which stated that the MoD had purchased Skylock Dome as well as four additional C-UAS systems, with the goal of reinforcing its capability to identify and neutralise UAV …
Four countries have sent troops and/or police to the Solomon Islands in Melanesia after an outbreak of civil unrest.
DARPA persists in funding research into extending the power range and mission endurance of UAVs.
Babcock has been selected as the preferred tenderer to upgrade and sustain the Australian Defence Force’s high-frequency communication systems.
A new report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute has revealed the extent to which US manufacturers dominate global arms sales.
The NATO’s Science & Technology Organization’s (STO) Collaboration Support Office (CSO) have been working as a collaborative forum. It involves 5,000 scientists and over 300 research activities per year aiming at accessing emerging and disruptive technologies.