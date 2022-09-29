Silent Sentinel to supply long-range thermal cameras for Swedish live fire test sites

UK threat detection company Silent Sentinel has been awarded a contract by Kongsberg Norcontrol to provide long-range thermal cameras for littoral security at Swedish coastal live fire test sites.

Under the contract, Silent Sentinel will provide its Jaegar platforms with an advanced cold-starter kit, allowing the Swedish Armed Forces to detect unknown vessels and potential threats.

The cold-starter kits are essential for ensuring the Jaegar camera system's performance in extreme weather conditions like Scandinavian winters. The systems will also be equipped with electronic image stabilisation.

Silent Sentinel sales director James Longcroft said: 'This new contract with Kongsberg is a great opportunity for Silent Sentinel, not only to strengthen our ties with the Northern European market, but also to provide our cutting-edge Jaegar platforms for maritime security in a challenging environment.'

The company's Jaegar camera platform can support a range of cameras from LWIR, MWIR, cooled HD thermal cameras and very long-range low-light HD or 4K visible cameras.