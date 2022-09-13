SAIC to support Missile Defense Agency analysis and modelling effort

The US Missile Defense Agency has enlisted the support of SAIC in a follow-on analysis contract worth $39.62 million, the DoD announced on 9 September.

SAIC will work with the MDA to evolve the capability to model the US Missile Defense System's expected performance in support of the Director for Engineering's Quick Reaction Team (QRT) support and analysis effort.

‘This effort supports research, development and testing of the MDS,’ the DoD noted.

The analytical support for the QRT will create products used by the MDA director, the National Command Authority, US military combatant commands and Congress.

Deliverables include technical reports, trade studies, predictive analysis, concept exploration and data inputs to presentations.

Work will be performed at three US locations for completion by September 2027.