To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

FMV orders new equipment for Gripen E

15th December 2021 - 17:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

New equipment will be used on the Gripen E for the Swedish Air Force. (Photo: Saab)

The latest contract from FMV goes against the terms of the original 60-aircraft order for Gripen E.

Saab announced on 15 December that it has received an order from the Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) to install new equipment on the Gripen E aircraft.

The order is worth about SEK1.4 billion ($150 million) but Saab gave no details as to when work would be completed.

The contract contradicts the terms of the original February 2013 contract for development and modification work on Gripen E, in which it was stipulated that certain equipment from the existing Swedish Gripen C/D fleet should be reused.

Saab argued that the latest approach of using new equipment on Gripen E actually ‘secures the availability of the Swedish Gripen C/D fleet in service, while Gripen E is being delivered and introduced to the Swedish Armed Forces’.

Sweden has 60 Gripen E aircraft on order.

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users