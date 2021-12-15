FMV orders new equipment for Gripen E

Thai navy introduces Blackjack into service
The latest UAV to join the Thai military is the Blackjack from Boeing Insitu.
Saab announced on 15 December that it has received an order from the Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) to install new equipment on the Gripen E aircraft.
The order is worth about SEK1.4 billion ($150 million) but Saab gave no details as to when work would be completed.
The contract contradicts the terms of the original February 2013 contract for development and modification work on Gripen E, in which it was stipulated that certain equipment from the existing Swedish Gripen C/D fleet should be reused.
Saab argued that the latest approach of using new equipment on Gripen E actually ‘secures the availability of the Swedish Gripen C/D fleet in service, while Gripen E is being delivered and introduced to the Swedish Armed Forces’.
Sweden has 60 Gripen E aircraft on order.
Thailand now has a dozen H225M helicopters in service, with completion of an order logged in 2018.
As the US and its allies increasingly focus on the threat from peer and near-peer rivals, aircraft readiness is more important than ever.
The Hellenic Air Force will be ready for Rafale operations as soon as the first six aircraft arrive next month.
Welcome to Episode 1 of Shepard Studio’s Critical Care podcast, the story of military aircraft sustainment and support in an unpredictable world.
The USN is to receive additional 16 all-up AARGM-ER rounds by December 2024.